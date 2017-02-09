

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) confirmed its earnings per share and cash flow guidance for the full year and first quarter of 2017.



The Company expects to deliver GAAP earnings per share of $5.02 to $5.18 and Adjusted earnings per share of $5.77 to $5.93 for the full year 2017. The Company expects to deliver GAAP earnings per share of $0.82 to $0.88 and Adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 to $1.13 in the first quarter of 2017. The Company also confirmed its 2017 cash flow from operations guidance of $7.7 to $8.6 billion and free cash flow guidance of $6.0 to $6.4 billion. These 2017 guidance estimates assume the completion of $5.0 billion in share repurchases.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the first-quarter, and $5.86 per share for fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



As previously disclosed, the Company intends to close approximately 70 retail stores during 2017 and expects to take a charge of approximately $225 million associated with the remaining lease obligations of such stores. The vast majority of the store closures are expected to occur in the three months ending March 31, 2017. In connection with such anticipated store closures, the Company recorded a $34 million asset impairment charge in the three months ended December 31, 2016.



