

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.75 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $0.50 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $21.63 million. This was up from $19.25 million last year.



Ultralife Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.75 Mln. vs. $0.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 250.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 266.7% -Revenue (Q4): $21.63 Mln vs. $19.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX