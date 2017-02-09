

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) on Thursday said it expects first-quarter base earnings to be in a range of $0.55 to $0.63 per share. Base earnings in the first quarter of 2016 were $0.65 per diluted share.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2017, base earnings has been revised to $2.66 to $2.76 per share, down $0.02 from previous guidance issued in early December. The revision was due to an updated estimate of pension expense.



Analysts expect earnings of $2.79 per share for the year.



The guidance excludes possible acquisitions and/or share repurchases from which the Company is targeting to deliver approximately $.06 to $.08 in additional earnings per share.



As previously guided, operating cash flow in 2017 is targeted to be approximately $470 million and free cash flow approximately $125 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX