

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks hit 18-month highs on Thursday, although Japanese markets remained under pressure owing to the yen's overnight strength. Trading volumes remained rather thin in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe and lingering uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.



Chinese shares hit two-month highs after reports that China would step up supply-side reforms and reduce overcapacity in the construction material sector. The benchmark Shanghai Composite gained 16.20 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 3,183.18 ahead of trade data for January due on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 40 points or 0.17 percent at 23,525 in late trade.



Japanese shares fell as the yen held its ground amid investor flight to safety. With cues awaited from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump Friday in Washington, D.C., investors ignored better-than-expected core machinery orders data. Core machine orders rose 6.7 percent in December from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said - beating forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent.



The Bank of Japan should persistently pursue its monetary easing under the quantitative and qualitative monetary easing with yield curve control, as the risks to the outlook for economic activity and prices seem to remain skewed to the downside, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said.



The Nikkei average declined 99.93 points or 0.53 percent to 18,907.67 and the broader Topix index closed 0.70 percent higher at 1,513.55. Auto stocks led declines, with Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota and Fuji Heavy Industries tumbling 2-4 percent.



Nisshinbo slumped 4.3 percent on a Nikkei report that it has decided to pull back plans for a Mexico plant. Hitachi plunged 8.1 percent after news that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had asked it to pay 89.7 billion rand ($6.68 billion) to cover costs from their joint South African power plant project. Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries fell 3.5 percent.



Australian shares erased early losses to end slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 13.20 points or 0.23 percent to 5,664.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 14.30 points or 0.25 percent higher at 5,717.70.



AGL Energy rallied 4.4 percent after the electricity and gas retailer delivered profits above expectations and hiked the interim dividend. Wealth manager AMP climbed 4 percent after announcing an A$500 million ($381.10 million) share buyback.



Mining giant BHP Billiton dropped 1.2 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group fell as much as 3.6 percent despite higher commodity prices. Rio Tinto shares slid 0.7 percent despite the company announcing it would pay a bigger-than-expected dividend and buy back $500m worth of its own shares.



On the economic front, the Housing Industry Association reported that new home sales in Australia increased for the second straight month in December, though at a slower pace than in the previous month.



Seoul shares inched higher as foreign investors turned buyers after a two-day selling streak. The benchmark Kospi swung between gains and losses before ending the session up 0.80 point or 0.04 percent at 2,065.88. Chipmaker SK Hynix led gainers to end 3.5 percent higher at 52,700 won.



New Zealand shares rose sharply and the kiwi dollar fell as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand added a modest increase to its forecast track for interest rates, saying interest rates will rise if Trump rolls out a program of protectionist policies.



The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index climbed 55.36 points or 0.78 percent to 7,121.63, with SkyCity Entertainment shares rallying more than 6 percent to close at $3.97 after the casino operator reported an 18 percent rise in first-half profit.



The Malaysian market was closed for Thaipusam. India's Sensex was marginally higher in choppy trade, a day after the RBI disappointed market participants by retaining the repo rate. Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as oil prices rebounded on data showing an unexpected weekly drop in gasoline stockpiles and investors lapped up shares of companies that posted better-than-expected quarterly results.



The Dow dropped 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2 percent to reach a fresh record closing high for the second day in a row.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX