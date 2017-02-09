Happiest Minds Announces Multiple Customer Wins in Big Data Analytics and IoT

BANGALORE and SAN JOSE, California, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology Centers of Excellence Gaining Traction and Driving Growth

Happiest Minds Technologies, a next generationdigital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services company today announced multiple customer wins in the areas of Big Data Analytics and IoT. The company had earlier invested in creating focused Centers of Excellence (CoEs) to leverage these competencies and drive competitive differentiation.

"Our dedicated Centers of Excellence for Big Data Analytics and IoT are showing great results. These achievements reiterate the fact that our differentiated technology solution offerings are gaining momentum in the marketplace and we look forward to building on these successes," said Sashi Kumar, CEO & MD, Happiest Minds Technologies.

Big Data & Analytics is one of the key aspects of digital transformation that provides organizations with the right customer insights leading to incremental revenue sources through cross sell and upsell, while helping them identify revenue leakages and fraud, thereby, driving profitability.Through a comprehensive set of big data services and solutions, from big data consulting to support and managed services, we help generate actionable insights from vast amounts of data. These recent wins are a testimony that analytics driven digital transformation initiatives are an important business imperative for our customers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solution for Product Price Linking to enable effective maintenance, updates and review of prices across multiple channels for a US-based Large Home Improvement Retailer.

Building a data lake for a US-based financial services firm using Hadoop technology to enable a centralized data repository system which captures downstream data from various sources to establish a 'single source of truth'.

Cost optimization for a US luxury retailer through effective platform migration from Teradata to an optimized Hadoop MapR platform.

Real-time streaming analytics framework for a US theme park & resort using open source stacks like Kafka and Apache SPARK to deliver personalized customer experience and near-real time insights on customer transactions.

Omni-channel Personalization and Recommendation framework for a US apparel retailer leveraging open source big data technologies to improve customer experience and online conversions

In addition to analytics, Happiest Minds also has a keen focus on IoT as one of the disruptive technologies that would change the way people live, work and communicate. The IoT Center of Excellence has a sharp focus on industrial IoT, smart homes, renewable energy, transportation and logistics. The objective of the CoE has been to enable clients in these verticals to create a smart, secure and connected IoT experience.

These recent wins validate the work that has been done by the IoT center of excellence:

Building a renewable energy farms monitoring system for a large European energy management company to aggregate data from wind turbines, solar panels and hydro plants.

Helping a leading North American supplier of fuel dispensers in monitoring their fuel dispensation and achieving billing automation.

Enabling a North American fire and smoke alarm manufacturer to connect its products to home automation IoT platforms like Apple's Homekit and Samsung's SmartThings by leveraging the full extent of our embedded engineering capabilities.

Remote monitoring and diagnostics for a US solar panel manufacturer to track data related to power generation.

Voice enabled home automation system for a US multinational conglomerate using voice commands by Amazon Alexa that are transmitted over the Azure IoT cloud.

Quality control system for a global CPG major to monitor and track quality of perishable goods at the retail PoS using IoT and LORA technology.

As large IoT deployments continue to become the new normal, it is extremely critical to have a dedicated IoT operations center to manage IoT devices and ensure a smooth and seamless enterprise wide roll-out. Happiest Minds plans to take a leadership position in this space by having a platform-based approach to quickly on-boarding IoT devices and providing remote managed services on a per device model.

Happiest Minds continues to leverage disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cognitive computing and IoT to drive digital transformation. With over 2,200 specialized people, Happiest Minds serves more than 120 customers, amongst whom several are Fortune 1000. The company became profitable last year and is on track to achieve $100 million in revenues by the next 2 yrs.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, internet of things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, SDN-NFV, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK, The Netherlands, Australia, Middle East and Turkey.

