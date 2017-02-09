NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Harry Mills, internationally acclaimed author and founder and CEO of The Aha! Advantage, announced today the release of his latest book, Zero Resistance: The Science and Secrets of Supercharging your Sales by Eliminating Buyer Skepticism and Mistrust. It's the first book published to educate sellers how to sell more by using the power of self-persuasion to dissolve and eliminate buyer resistance.

The release of his fifteenth book informs readers how businesses are reinventing the sales process by replacing direct persuasion and introducing the power of self-persuasion sales techniques to enable salespeople to help customers convince themselves to make the purchase. Mills addresses self-persuasion as the new form of influence to eliminate buyer resistance during sales conversations. Zero Resistance illustrates the challenge of teaching an entire sales team to discover and deliver value-multiplying insights during the sales process to maximize results.

"I wrote Zero Resistance because I wanted to educate sales professionals on the power of self-persuasion," said Mills. "The sales industry needs to shift to self-persuasion practices as the customer mindset changes. I wanted to impart the value in helping customers persuade themselves and equip salespeople with the knowledge to develop a new approach to overcome buyer resistance and improve their sales records."

Mills teaches the readers of his newest book about the ineffectiveness of century-old tell-and-sell persuasive tactics utilized in the sales industry and how self-persuasion engages today's skeptical customers and equips sellers with an impactful method to close sales. With a more informed customer, Mills shares the future of sales with the audience to improve their selling practices by adapting to the mentality of the current day buyer.

About Harry Mills

Harry Mills is an internationally acclaimed author and the founder and CEO of The Aha! Advantage, an international consulting and training firm. He is globally recognized as an expert on sales, negotiation, presentation and the marketing of professional services. Harry is the author of 15 business books covering business development, sales, negotiation and persuasion, which have been translated in 18 languages to reach his global audience. An accomplished consultant and trainer with more than 27 years of experience, Harry Mills advises many of the world's leading blue-chip companies and public sector organizations. Since 2002, Harry Mills has been the subject matter expert on persuasion for the Harvard ManageMentor program. To learn more about Harry Mills, please visit www.ahaadvantage.com.

