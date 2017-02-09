sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,914 Euro		-0,13
-1,62 %
WKN: A1W9TQ ISIN: US65440R1014 Ticker-Symbol: NLE 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIMBLE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIMBLE STORAGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,924
8,217
14:00
7,925
8,235
13:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIMBLE STORAGE INC
NIMBLE STORAGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIMBLE STORAGE INC7,914-1,62 %