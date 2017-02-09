CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- DIBZ International, Inc. "DIBZ" (OTC PINK: DIBZ) will be a featured guest in an exclusive interview today at 9am EST.

The interview will be held on February 9, 2017 at 9:00 am EST. An archived recorded version can be found on the homepage of StockTradersTalk at www.stocktraderstalk.com, following the interview.

This interview will discuss the breadth and depth of business activities of DIBZ dba TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. including its business model which DIBZ CEO states, "is the Berkshire Hathaway of Small Cap Companies." Other interview topics include DIBZ management and Board of Directors, as well as future directions of the company.

About StockTradersTalk:

StockTradersTalk specializes in radio interviews, and believes that when a CEO has the ability to demonstrate their passion, and personally cover talking points for their company it serves as the ultimate delivery platform. Press Releases have value; however, they lack the effectiveness of a webcast in helping a CEO connect with both current and potential shareholders on a personal level.

StockTradersTalk Radio is an uncensored, comprehensive approach to disseminating vital facts about public companies trading on the OTC Markets.

About DIBZ International, Inc. dba Turbo Global Partners, Inc.

Turbo Global Partners (http://www.TurboGlobalPartners.com) is a publicly traded OTC company under the symbol, DIBZ. Turbo Global Partners completed a Reverse Merger with DIBZ June 2, 2016, and is a diversified investment management company reporting the earnings of its acquisitions, strategic partnerships and other interests it hold. Turbo's businesses span Sports and Gaming, Non Profits, Financial, Media and Licensing Services, International, Pharmacies and Automotive. Turbo Global Partners is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada and has offices in Tampa, Florida and Los Angeles, California.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

