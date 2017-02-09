BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" (NASDAQ: GNUS) has signed Fisher-Price, a subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), as global master toy partner for the Company's all-new original CGI-animated preschool series, Rainbow Rangers, marking the first licensing partnership as Genius Brands develops its global licensing program and content distribution strategy.

Currently in development on season one and two (104 x 11' episodes) with broadcasters to be announced shortly, Rainbow Rangers features an all-star team of acclaimed creators that includes Rob Minkoff, Director of Disney's Lion King, Shane Morris, who co-wrote Disney's Frozen, along with his partner Tim Mansfield and New York Times Bestselling author and Emmy-Award nominated writer Elise Allen (Dinosaur Train, Lion Guard) who is serving as head writer and co-creator. Emmy Award-winning producer of over 5,000 episodes of children's programming, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer. Additionally, key designs are created by legendary Disney alum Ruben Aquino, who designed most of the major Disney characters from Little Mermaid through to Frozen.

Rainbow Rangers is an empowering, exciting, behind-the-curtain peek at the real lives of superheroes -- Earth's First Responders. The series seamlessly blends fantasy and action-adventure with very relatable, accessible stories about friendship and saving the environment. The Rainbow Rangers -- seven girls, each with her own wildly unique personality and powers -- live a rainbow's ride away in Kaleidoscopia. But whenever there's trouble for the people, animals, or natural wonders of the Earth, the Rangers zoom into action and ride a rainbow across the sky to save the day! While watching the Rangers take on missions as huge as saving the Amazon rainforest and as small as helping a single lonely girl, viewers learn that there are all kinds of ways to make the world a better place. And since each Ranger is so unique, the show spreads the message that when we all come together, blending all our colors of the rainbow, there's nothing we can't accomplish.

"With the tremendous and proven creative talent we have behind the production of Rainbow Rangers, we are committed to partnering with best-in-class licensing and retail partners who understand our inspiration for the brand," commented Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO, Genius Brands. "We could not have asked for a better partner than Fisher-Price, whose pedigree speaks for itself, to fulfill our vision with the development of a unique and robust toy program for worldwide retail distribution."

"Rainbow Rangers is an exciting content series that we believe will strike a relevant cord with its mission based adventures and message of empowerment for preschool girls," said Susie Lecker, EVP & Chief Brand Officer, Mattel's Toy Box. "Bringing Rainbow Rangers to life though engaging product allows us to address the opportunity in the preschool toy aisle for a girl targeted, heroic, action focused line. We're looking forward to the continued collaboration with Genius Brands and the incredible pedigree of talent behind the development of the series, to realize the full potential of a compelling toy line."

Genius Brands is currently developing a global, merchandising, licensing and retail program across all key categories for Rainbow Rangers to coincide with the series launch. As global master toy partner, Fisher-Price will create a broad range of preschool products in the toy category, including dolls/figures, playsets, plush, vehicles, technology and interactive toys, musical toys, role play and much more.

Stone Newman, President of Global Consumer Products, Worldwide Content Sales & Marketing, Genius Brands said, "Since debuting the series at the MIPJr market in Cannes last October, we have received a tremendous amount of interest for Rainbow Rangers from broadcast and licensing partners around the globe. We are thrilled to announce that Fisher-Price, the world leader in the preschool category, will lead the charge of our Rainbow Rangers licensing and merchandising program. Mattel and its Fisher-Price team immediately saw how toyetic this brand is and that it lends itself to an extremely broad toy program. With Mattel's creativity and ingenuity, we will no doubt present an unparalleled preschool program for the global marketplace that kids will love!"

