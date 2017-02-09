New agreement combines leading enterprise DevOps platform with expert DevOps consulting and implementation

XebiaLabs, a recognized leader in DevOps and Continuous Delivery software tools, and Sandhata Technologies, a well-established London-based DevOps consultancy, today announced a partnership to provide top-notch products and support to financial institutions using DevOps to increase the quality, speed and value of their software delivery process.

XebiaLabs' top-ranked DevOps platform has been adopted for more efficient and safe Continuous Delivery and Application Release Automation (ARA) by major financial services organizations around the world, such as Lloyds, Rabobank and Société Générale. ARA has become essential for DevOps success, as more and more enterprises seek to improve the speed and quality of their software while reducing risk. Sandhata has a significant footprint in the financial services industry, developing highly tailored DevOps projects for some of the most severely regulated banks and financial institutions worldwide.

"Sandhata offers both expertise in managing complex DevOps implementations and impressive consultancy experience gained from working with financial organizations to meet their specific needs," says Coert Baart, Senior Vice President EMEA/APAC for XebiaLabs. "We're excited to partner with them to better serve the UK financial market in its ongoing DevOps transformation."

Sandhata's consultancy focuses strongly on an advisory approach to DevOps, guiding organizations in managing their technical, managerial and cultural shift. The firm introduces innovative and advanced DevOps tools and systems to financial services customers, enabling them to maximize their benefits. In partnering with XebiaLabs, Sandhata will be selling, implementing and supporting XebiaLabs' Continuous Delivery products in the UK.

"XebiaLabs is constantly innovating and enhancing its tools, which means we get to work with some of the most cutting-edge technology on the market today," says Gary Thornhill, General Manager at Sandhata. "By introducing our clients to the XebiaLabs DevOps platform for Continuous Delivery, we'll help them get the ultimate value from their DevOps investment. With the right automation tools in place, they can meet the demand for faster, lower-risk software deployment and see tangible results quicker."

