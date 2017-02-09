VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2016, after market hours on February 23, 2017.

The Company will host an analyst call on the same day at 5:30 pm ET. Dale MacLean, President and CEO, and Nancy Davies, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2016.

To access the call, please dial 1-888-599-8667 or 1-913-312-1507.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 8:30 pm ET on February 23, 2017, until 11:59 pm ET, March 9, 2017. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 5153991.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its four operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction, agricultural, and other applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island, Halsteel, K-Lath, TI Wire, and Tough Strand brand names.

