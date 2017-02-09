BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- DHL, the world's leading international express services provider, announced today that the Top Employers Institute has officially certified the company as a Top Employer in Canada for 2017. In total, 23 countries within the Americas region have been officially certified as Top Employers. Additionally, DHL also received the Global Top Employer award, which recognizes the company's commitment to support and develop its employees worldwide. DHL is also one of only 10 companies worldwide to earn the Institute's Global Top Employer award, which recognizes the company's commitment to support and develop its employees worldwide.

"Being named a Top Employer in Canada is a testament to the strong belief we have in our people and our support for their professional growth," said Andrew Williams, CEO, DHL Express Canada. "We are thrilled to receive this distinction for the first time this year, and the accomplishment was hard won and well earned. We know from experience that employees who are inspired and fulfilled in the workplace are best able to deliver excellence to customers day in and day out. All of us are very proud to be honored in such a way, and remain fully committed to our employees."

Top Employers must demonstrate the highest standards of employee offerings and have a forward-thinking human resources environment. Certification is a rigorous process. Each country must demonstrate that its employee offerings meet the Top Employer Institute's high standards. An independent audit reviews company programs, including Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-Boarding, Learning and Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career and Succession Planning, Compensation and Benefits, and Culture.

"DHL has been certified in various regions throughout the world and is a perfect example of a company who has harmonized its operations in a way which has not only benefited its employees but also its operational efficiency on a global scale," said David Pink, CEO, Top Employers Institute.

In the DHL Americas region, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, three countries in the Caribbean and 16 within Central and South America (CSA) received the Top Employer certification in 2017.

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit: www.top-employers.com.

Follow us at: www.twitter.com/dhlamericas

DHL - The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 340,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world."

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 59 billion euros in 2015.

Contacts:

Media Contact: Verena Gross

DHL Express

Communications

954-415-7358

verena.gross@dhl.com

www.dhl.com



