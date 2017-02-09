Metso Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, February 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EET

Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation.

On February 8, 2017, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso fell below the 5 percent threshold and amounted to 7,438,410 shares or 4.94 percent of Metso's shares and votes. BlackRock, Inc.'s holding through financial instruments in Metso Corporation amounted to 1,267,324 shares, which corresponds to 0.84 percent of the total amount of shares in Metso Corporation. On February 8, 2017, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso Corporation amounted to 8,705,734 or 5.79 percent of Metso's shares and votes.

Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 150,348,256.

BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached 4.94% 0.84% 5.79% Position of previous notification 5.02% 0.74% 5.76%

A: Shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN Code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 7) FI0009007835 7,438,410 4.94% SUBTOTAL A 7,438,410 4.94% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise Period Physical of cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 1,253,234 0.83% CDF N/A N/A Cash 14,090 0.00% SUBTOTAL B 1,267,324 0.84%

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.



