D. Carnegie & Co Acquires Residential Property Portfolios in Arboga, Köping and Tranås

D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ) - listed on Nasdaq Stockholm - has entered into an agreement to acquire residential property portfolios in Arboga, Köping and Tranås. The seller is Fastighets AB Balder (publ). The property portfolios comprises 42 properties and 1,681 apartments. The agreed property value is SEK 1,420 million and the purchase price amounts to SEK 1,040 million. The transaction is a share deal with closing on May 2, 2017.

The property portfolios have a total lettable area of approximately 152,900 sqm out of which approximately 124,700 sqm is made up of residential area. The existing property management organisation is included in the transaction.

- Through this acquisition we strengthen our position on the Swedish real estate market and the acquired properties are well fitting in our value-creating business model, says Ulf Nilsson, CEO of D. Carnegie & Co

This information is information that D. Carnegie & Co AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00 p.m. CET on February 9, 2017.

