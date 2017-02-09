GABV Announces Its Annual Meeting 2017 in Nepal

ZEIST, The Netherlands, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a network of the world's leading values-based banks, is proud to announce that this year's GABV Annual Meeting will be organized in Kathmandu, Nepal (7-9 March). The co-organizer of the meeting is a local GABV member NMB Bank Nepal. This three-day event will gather CEOs and Senior Executives from more than 40 Banks and financial institutions (who have embraced value based banking) operating in countries across Asia, Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America and Europe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160725/392614LOGO )



The theme of the Meeting in Nepal "Shifting the Financial Paradigm - Courage to Act Together" captures the work of the Global Alliance aimed at changing the world of finances to put people before profit. The members of GABV are putting their efforts in the strengthening of the local communities and supporting local entrepreneurs to become self-reliant. With this meeting, we hope to show the existence of banks who are working for the local communities, who are not driven by profit and who are BankingOnValues.

"The Global Alliance is enthusiastic to gather the CEOs of member banks at one place and discuss and advance the shared mission of using finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development. We will focus on the way we all create and support new systemic realities by practising values-based banking. We will hear stories of our bankers on how they foster these new realities in South East Asia: Nepal, Bangladesh, and elsewhere. We will think together on how we can strengthen our individual and collective capacities as "systemic changers", and how values-based banking and the Global Alliance family can become a relevant instrument to achieve a more sustainable economy" stated Dr. Marcos Eguiguren, GABV Executive Director.

"Shifting the Financial Paradigm - Courage to Act Together" is a call for action and joint effort in the areas of the Values-Based Banking for the advancement of the Real Economy.

About the GABV

The Global Alliance for Banking on Values is a not-for-profit organisation and independent network of banks and banking cooperativeswith a shared mission to use finance to deliver sustainable economic, social and environmental development. Founded in 2009, the GABV comprises 39 financial institutions and four strategic partners operating in countries across Asia, Africa, Australia, Latin America, North America and Europe. Collectively we serve more than 24 million customers, hold up to $110 billion USD of combined assets under management, and we are supported by more than 42,000 co-workers. Learn more about the GABV and how we're working to build a growing, global, values-based banking movement. Latest news:

CEMS and GABV join efforts to strengthen value based banking education

GABV Welcomes Three New Members

Real Economy - Real Returns: A Continuing Business Case for Sustainability-focused Banking

20 Million For WorldValuesDay And BankingOnValues Collaboration

Building A Global Brand To Build The BankingOnValues Movement

Media Relations

Jasmin Panjeta

E:jasmin.panjeta@gabv.org

T: +31-61-525-4228

BankingOnValues

