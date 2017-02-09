Veson Nautical Announces New Veslink IMOSlive

Launches World's First Complete Online Shipping Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veson Nautical, the leading provider of commercial maritime software and services, today announced Veslink IMOSlive -- the world's first complete end-to-end shipping platform optimized for the web. Veslink IMOSlive combines the existing IMOSlive cloud infrastructure with the web accessibility and partner connectivity of Veson's online Veslink solutions, creating an entirely new offering that brings robust enterprise functionality to browsers and mobile devices.

Built on the foundation of the Integrated Maritime Operations System (IMOS), the industry-standard solution for commercial maritime operations for more than a decade, Veslink IMOSlive brings the core IMOS workflows to the web. The result is the first comprehensive online platform for marine Chartering, Operations, Financials, and Analytics that serves all industry verticals. As a modern cloud application with a sleek, intuitive user interface, Veslink IMOSlive is designed for rapid deployment within an organization, bypassing infrastructure overhead and obtrusive middleware.

Stated Agya Garg, Vice President of Product, "Veslink IMOSlive reflects Veson Nautical's continued commitment to product innovation, as the introduction of mobile access to IMOS core solutions and data will truly transform the way our clients work in the office, remotely, onboard the vessel, and with business partners. Because Veson IMOSlive is accessible on any browser or mobile device, it puts our clients' business at their fingertips."

Veslink IMOSlive is available immediately.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical is the premier provider of maritime commercial management software and services. The company's integrated solutions foster collaboration and communication, enabling the world's leading shipping organizations to better manage voyage chartering, operations, financials, and risk management. The Integrated Maritime Operations System (IMOS), Veson Nautical's flagship solution, enables faster and more strategic decision making, supporting the buyers and sellers of marine freight to realize revenue growth, protect voyage P&L, and optimize performance. Veslink is Veson's online platform that enables the collection and analysis of maritime data as well as supports connectivity between counterparties. With its focus on continuous innovation and customer service, and with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, Veson Nautical serves over 8,000 users at more than 200 leading maritime organizations worldwide. The company may be reached via the Web at www.veson.com or in their Boston headquarters at +1.617.723.2727.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466421/Veson_Nautical.jpg