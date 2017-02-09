Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2017) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that management has been directed by IIROC to account for the sudden increase in recent share trading volume and price.

While there is no material information or pending transactions being withheld by management, there was a recent article published by NAI Interactive Ltd. and distributed to their large subscriber list that may have played a role in the recent increase in the trading of the Company's shares. The Q&A style article, which introduces the Company to a whole new audience of potential investors, is also available in the "Investor Relations" section of Peak's website at: http://peakpositioning.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Feb-2016-Peak-CEO-QA-Interview.pdf.

Also noteworthy is the Company's January 2017 Monthly Progress Report, filed on the CSE's website and the news release of January 16, 2017 in which Peak mentions discussions with Fintech companies for potential solutions that could be brought to the Chinese credit industry. No agreement with any such Fintech company has been reached at this time.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of high-growth-potential companies and assets in some of the fastest growing tech sectors in China, including Fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides its shareholders with exceptional growth potential by giving them access to the fastest growing sectors of the world's fastest growing economy. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Information

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

