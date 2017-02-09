ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Given the growing popularity of electronic payroll, many companies are evaluating the potential cost savings and payroll flexibility that an electronic payroll process might deliver to their workforce.

To help educate employers, ADP® will conduct an hour-long webcast that will provide key insights into how electronic payroll processing can benefit companies and their employees, and how this trend is evolving. The webcast will provide valuable tips and best practices on how businesses can adopt an electronic payroll process. It also will explore how trends -- such as the impact of a growing Millennial workforce and ever-changing state and federal compliance mandates -- may affect the future of wage payments.

This webcast will help attendees learn:

How to adopt and implement an electronic payroll strategy.

How it may benefit a company and its employees.

How a changing workforce and their preferences for pay impacts the payroll options you offer.

How to anticipate and address prevailing state and federal compliance mandates associated with electronic payroll processing.





The webcast -- for HR leaders, finance leaders and business owners -- will be conducted at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2017. The session will be led by Normia Arteaga, director of wage payments solutions for ADP.

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

