RENO, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC: EVSV)

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV), which targets highly profitable small service companies in the commercial and residential property maintenance industry, is pleased to announce information pertaining to Pestmaster Franchise Network, and Pestmaster Services-Tampa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Pestmaster Franchise Network, Inc., the franchisor of Pestmaster Services-Tampa, has announced that it completed 2016 with impressive gross sales; up 16% over 2015. Of special importance is the national recognition Pestmaster has received by the industry publication Pest Control Technology or PCT. Annually, this publication recognizes the "Top 100" pest control companies in the nation. Out of an estimated 21,000 companies, Pestmaster is ranked #80.

Pestmaster franchise network founder and President, Jeff Van Diepen, stated: "Pestmaster is honored to be included in this elite group of pest control companies. System wide, sales grew 16% in 2016 over year end 2015. Gross sales were over $9,200,000 in 2016."

Pestmaster is also one of approximately 70 pest control companies who have earned a contract under the federal government's GSA schedule. Of these, Pestmaster ranks #4 in pest control sales to the federal government.

Van Diepen continued, "While many of our franchises have experienced excellent growth, we're pleased to see the performance of our Tampa, FL franchise, which is owned by a public entity: Enviro-Serv, Inc. They have quadrupled sales in three years and have an aggressive plan to reach the $1M mark, which we trust they'll reach! Following a successful model leads to growth and profit, and the Tampa operations are an excellent example of following the model and examples of other successful Pestmaster operations."

Chris Trina, CEO of Enviro-Serv, Inc. stated, "The leadership of Mr. Van Diepen and his staff has been extraordinary to say the least. If not for the Reno staff and Jeff himself we would not have the current contracts we're servicing, which have us on track to the $1M mark. Jeff is a brilliant entrepreneur and leader and my first 18 months here at Pestmaster Services has been a true blessing. Shareholders and investors can anticipate continued growth and profits, as we hit the ground running here in 2017! We commence our Winter Haven contract February 16th and have submitted our bid to MacDill AFB private housing group last week and expected to hear from them by the end of February and feel strongly we are the front runner. We are very excited about our first quarter as we are unusually busier than normal with termite activity due to the warmer than normal climate."

Pestmaster Franchise Network provides rodent, insect, bird control, mosquito and vegetation management services in 15 states and D.C.

For information or comments, contact Pestmaster at 800-525-8866. Pestmaster.com

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based corporation specializing in providing property maintenance services in geographically concentrated warm climate states with a strong emphasis in pest management. Through an aggressive acquisition strategy, the Company is building a portfolio of highly profitable enterprises that offer year round services such as pest control management, lawn and landscaping care, pool maintenance, air conditioning/refrigeration installation and repairs and a host of additional onsite maintenance offerings. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. You should consider these factors in evaluating the statements herein, and not rely solely on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and Enviro-Serv, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

CHRIS TRINA

CEO

Enviro-Serv, Inc.

813-708-9910



