CHEYENNE, WY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Aircraft manufacturer PM&E, Inc. (OTC PINK: PMEA) announced today that it has finalized an Investment Contract for US $500,000 with a successful Malaysian entrepreneur and has appointed him as its exclusive agent for the entire Asian region.

CEO Joseph Bourne stated, "We take a certain amount of pride in knowing that our company is quickly establishing itself as a company of integrity. One ongoing indication of how well we are doing in that regard is the ability to attract others of integrity that see the vision we've created who want to be a part of the process. As of today, we are happy to announce that we are adding an exclusive sales agent for the entire Asian region and he will be given the autonomy to move aggressively in that market. He is someone with the skillset necessary to help us grow at a rapid pace. As a show of support, he has also invested $500,000.00 in cash into our company."

PM&E, Inc. is an aircraft company with a contracted manufacturing facility located in Sousse, Tunisia. The company is in the process of implementing a modern manufacturing plant in Tunisia and securing a facility for aircraft assembly in Wyoming. The company manufactures their signature line of EVADA Aircraft. Through a strategic partnership, DiNelly EXOGYRO also manufactures their commercial ultra-light gyrocopters at the same facility in Tunisia creating synergies and cost savings for both companies through a shared resources and revenues agreement.

Mr. Bourne went on to say, "We are moving forward at an aggressive pace with establishing our sales infrastructure and this particular move merited a press release as it exemplifies the growing worldwide appeal of both the EVADA Aircraft and the DiNelly eXoGyro Copters. Further news is pending as we have more to share with you in the coming days."

