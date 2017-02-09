Cold Plasma Market Worth 2.91 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Polymer, Textile, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Agriculture, Medical), Application (Coating, Adhesion, Finishing, Wound Healing, Decontamination), Regime (Atmospheric, Low-Pressure) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market witnessed healthy growth rate during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 2.91 Billion by 2021.

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the benefits of cold plasma, such as its environment-friendliness; innovations in textile production; growing food safety concerns; innovations in cold plasma technology; and the increasing use of cold plasma in meat and poultry packaging decontamination

In this report, the global cold plasma market is segmented on the basis of Industrial application, regime, and region. On the basis of application, the textile industry market is further segmented into finishing, dyeing/printing, sterilization and others, the medical industry is further segmented into wound healing, cancer treatment, dentistry, blood coagulation and others, polymer & plastic industry segment is further segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion and others, electronics & semiconductors industry is segmented into coating, fabrication, etching, and others and food & agriculture industry is segmented into food surface decontamination, packaging decontamination, seed germination and wastewater treatment. On the basis of regime, the market is segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low pressure cold plasma. The cold plasma market, by region, covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In 2015, Europe was the major market for cold plasma technology, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The highest market share of European and North America regions is primarily attributed to the presence and expansion of major cold plasma companies through expansions, partnerships & collaborations which has improved the accessibility of cold plasma technology in this region. However, Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions provide wide scope for the cold plasma market growth. This is mainly attributed to the rising economical, commercial, and infrastructural activities in emerging countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Moreover, manufacturing and sales for cold plasma products have increased in Japan, China, and Southeast Asia owing to the rapidly growing electronics & semiconductor industry. These economies have modified regulations and monitored the implementation of procedures, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization. This is attracting many homegrown entrepreneurs as well as global leaders to the region.

Major players operating in the cold plasma market are Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Bovie Medical Corporation (U.S.), ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), Plasmatreat GmbH (Germany), Enercon Industries Corporation (U.S.), Neoplas Tools GmbH (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma NV (Belgium), Henniker Plasma (U.K.), and P2i Limited (U.K.).

