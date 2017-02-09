

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) announced its transition from Direct Store Delivery (DSD) selling and distribution system to the warehouse distribution system will contribute to an expanded Project K program whose savings now extend through 2019. Specifically, savings for Project K are now projected to reach $600-700 million through 2019, up from previous estimates of $425-475 million through 2018. Cumulative upfront costs for Project K are now expected to be $1.5-$1.6 billion through 2019, up from previous estimates of $1.2-$1.4 billion through 2018. The cash impact of these up-front costs are now expected to be at the high end of previously estimated range of $0.9-$1.1 billion.



Kellogg said the transition from DSD will be primarily executed during the second and third quarters, encompassing a transfer of inventory from Kellogg DSD distribution centers to retailers' warehouses, a reduction in workforce, and the closing of DSD distribution centers. The company anticipates a reduction in net sales in U.S. Snacks during 2017, owing to initial volume disruption and the impact of reducing stock-keeping units, as well as a reduction in list-prices reflecting the elimination of DSD services provided to retailers. Overhead savings are expected to begin to accrue in the fourth quarter.



Excluding up-front costs, the initiative is expected to be neutral to operating profit in 2017, due to transition and timing. It will be accretive in 2018 and thereafter, even after reinvestment.



John Bryant, Kellogg CEO, said: 'We are exiting our direct store delivery system in U.S. Snacks, in order to redirect our resources in a way that can better market our brands to today's evolving shopper and retail channels. This will keep us firmly on our path to our 2018 operating profit margin expansion target and lead to better top-line performance.'



