SPIRIT DSP, the voice and video over IP software engines provider serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announced today that TMC, US-based, integrated media company, has named its video conferencing software server product VideoMost a recipient of a 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. These awards recognize the most innovative and highest quality IP communications brought to market, or updated, in the past year.

VideoMost is video conferencing software server complete with mobile IM video client working across different OS (including Android, iOS and Windows) and any web browsers. This enterprise-focused product delivers SVC HD voice and video and supports up to 16 videos on a smartphone screen. In addition to HD videoconferences a wide range of collaboration tools are available, including document sharing, whiteboard, mobile IM and more. VideoMost SDK enables developers to embed multipoint mobile video communication to any product or service as a function. VideoMost supports both SIP and H.323 protocols for legacy videoconferencing hardware interoperability.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize VideoMost with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, VideoMost has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from SPIRIT DSP".

The winners of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year are featured in the INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine in January.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers, serving more VoIP users than Skype. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

