ESMO Announces New Award for Achievements in Immuno-oncology

LUGANO, Switzerland, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ESMO, the leading European professional organisation for medical oncology, has announced today a new award honouring individuals for outstanding achievements in the area of cancer immunotherapy.

The ESMO Award for Immuno-Oncology is in memory of Professor Georges Mathé. "I am very proud that ESMO is honouring my father's achievements with this prestigious award, recognising the growing importance of immunotherapies applied to cancer care. As the descendant of one of ESMO's founders and immunotherapy pioneers, I am grateful for the appreciation of his work which has brought new hope for cancer patients," said Catherine Gaston-Mathé.

The first award will be presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress in Geneva on 7 December 2017.

"Immunotherapy provides medical oncologists with another tool to treat cancer patients. The ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress will help to increase the overall understanding of the potential of this therapy and its implications for clinical practice, today and in the future," said George Coukos, Congress Scientific Co-Chair.

"From the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results in different cancer types; from understanding different treatment options to management of toxicities and interpretation of new data, we aim to create the European community of immuno-oncology stakeholders," said Rolf Stahel, ESMO Past-President and initiator of the ESMO immuno-oncology projects.

"The launch of the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress together with the new award in memory of Georges Mathé reflects ESMO's commitment to help cancer physicians and researchers keep abreast of the latest developments in oncology, in an effort to bring innovative approaches to cancer patients," the ESMO President concluded.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2k3EFnb

ESMO is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology, with over 15,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 130 countries worldwide.

ESMO Press Office

media@esmo.org

+41-(0)91-973-19-07

