GAIN Capital CEO Provides Additional Comments Following Acquisition of FXCM U.S. Clients

BOCA RATON, Florida, Feb.9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Glenn Stevens, CEO of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)("GAIN" or "the Company"), a global provider of online trading services, today at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium commented on regulation of the retail OTC industry.

"GAIN is in favor of measures which serve to enhance consumer protection, safeguard customer assets, increase transparency and make brokers more effective in meeting customer needs," commented Mr. Stevens. "GAIN believes that increased regulation will have a long-term positive impact on the industry and will lead to further consolidation around a smaller number of larger firms. With GAIN's size, scale and global reach and experience with regulatory regimes across the world, as well as our track record as an industry consolidator, we are well-positioned for the future," concluded Mr. Stevens.

GAIN Capital is one of the largest providers of retail FX & CFD trading services globally. The Company is currently regulated in eight jurisdictions, with approximately 140,000 customers and over $1.5 billion in assets. In addition to its U.S. regulated retail forex business, GAIN operates regulated retail trading operations in the United Kingdom, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Grand Cayman and Canada, conducting its retail trading business globally under its FOREX.com and City Index brands. In addition to its retail trading business, GAIN operates a broadly diversified business, which includes a U.S.-based retail futures business and an international institutional trading business, GTX.

AboutGAIN Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides innovative trading technology and execution services to retail and institutional investors worldwide, with multiple access points to OTC markets and global exchanges across a wide range of asset classes, including foreign exchange, commodities, and global equities. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visit www.gaincapital.com.

