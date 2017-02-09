Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder"), (the "Corporation") announced today that it has closed the fifth and final tranche of its previously announced (Nov 16th, 2016) non-brokered private placement raise. In total, Three Hundred and Nine Thousand, Two Hundred Dollars ("$309,200.00") CDN was raised via the sale of Thirty Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty ("30,920") "Class - A" Preferred Shares. No commission or finder's fee is payable with respect to the closing of this tranche of the placement.

In total, and combined with the closing of this fifth tranche and the first four tranches of the offering, the Corporation has raised One Million, Six Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Dollars ("$1,638,840.00") CDN via the issuance of One Hundred and Sixty-Three Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Four ("163,884") "Class - A" Preferred Shares at Ten Dollars ($10.00) CDN per "Class-A" share.

The "Class - A" preferred shares will pay up to an 8% annual dividend to the holders of the preferred shares. Furthermore, holders of the Preferred Shares will also see a 25% of after tax realized gains on any capital dispositions. No special voting rights will be granted to the holders of the Preferred Shares. This placement is now closed. All securities issued are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period.

Gunpowder would like to clarify the revised agreement between Cardiff Energy Corp. ("Cardiff") and Gunpowder (see press release dated Jan 6th, 2017). Gunpowder would like to clarify its previous ownership statement and revise it to state the following: "Should Gunpowder convert, in full, all of the outstanding debt Gunpowder is currently owed by Cardiff into equity into Cardiff, and should Gunpowder receive its common shares first before any further issuance, Gunpowder would own a 12.4% stake in the restructured Cardiff Energy Corp., vs. a 14.3% stake as indicated in the Jan 6th, 2017 press release." It should be noted that at the time of dissemination of this press release, that Gunpowder currently has not converted any of its debt into equity, and that its current ownership in Cardiff still remains as Nil / 0%. Gunpowder's general security agreement also still remains in place on the assets of Cardiff. This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Gunpowder will appear with Cardiff's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Gunpowder may also be obtained by contacting via e-mail Mr. Frank Kordy, Interim CEO and Director of Gunpowder.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

