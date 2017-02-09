INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 467.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 467.65p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 739.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 749.45p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 723.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 733.55p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 310.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue 315.17p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1895.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1910.84p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1834.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1849.71p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue 405.49p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 396.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 401.10p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 179.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 178.27p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 190.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.94p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 103.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 103.13p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 132.59p

INCLUDING current year revenue 132.66p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 08-February-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 271.45p

INCLUDING current year revenue 275.98p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173