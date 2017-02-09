INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 9
|Net Asset Values for
|investment trust companies
|managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
|---
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|467.05p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|467.65p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|---
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|739.67p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|749.45p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|723.78p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|733.55p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
|---
|Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|310.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|315.17p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
|---
|Keystone Investment Trust Plc
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1895.99p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1910.84p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|1834.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|1849.71p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
|---
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|400.41p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|405.49p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|396.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|401.10p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|UK Equity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|179.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|178.27p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|190.71p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|188.94p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|103.15p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|103.13p
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
|Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|132.59p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|132.66p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
|---
|Invesco Asia Trust plc
|As at close of business on 08-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|271.45p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|275.98p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
|---