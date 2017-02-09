sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.02.2017 | 14:57
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 9

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue467.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue 467.65p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue739.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue749.45p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue723.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue733.55p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue310.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue315.17p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1895.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue1910.84p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1834.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue1849.71p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue400.41p
INCLUDING current year revenue405.49p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue396.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue401.10p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue179.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue178.27p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue190.71p
INCLUDING current year revenue188.94p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue103.15p
INCLUDING current year revenue103.13p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue132.59p
INCLUDING current year revenue132.66p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc
As at close of business on 08-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue271.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue275.98p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---

© 2017 PR Newswire