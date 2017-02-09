CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- RMP Energy Inc. ("RMP" or the "Company") (TSX: RMP) announces that Mr. Doug Baker has retired from the Board of Directors of RMP, citing health and family reasons. Mr. Baker was Chair of the Company's Audit Committee and a member of RMP's Engineering, Health and Safety Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee. The Company would like to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Baker for the many years of service as a RMP board member, providing invaluable stewardship and strong accounting and business acumen.

The Company's board of directors now consists of: Messrs. Josh Young, Andrew Hogg, Jim Saunders, Craig Stewart and Lloyd Swift.

RMP Energy Inc. is a Montney-focused crude oil and natural gas producer, based in Calgary, Alberta. RMP's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RMP". For additional information on the Company, please visit RMP's website at: www.rmpenergyinc.com.

