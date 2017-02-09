BURLINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Veracode, a leader in securing the world's software, today announced the growth of its executive team to include enterprise technology veteran Tony Caine as executive vice president and general manager of international operations, and Leslie Bois as vice president, global channel. As the world's dependence on software continues to deepen, increasing the need for applications security, Veracode is building out its leadership team to better meet customer demands in EMEA and enable the channel to play a more significant role in its go-to-market strategy.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in Information Technology (IT), and the last 15 years of his career focused in the enterprise security sector, Caine will be responsible for developing and leading the strategy and growth initiatives for Veracode's EMEA business unit. Prior to joining Veracode he held various positions in Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Software in both EMEA and Asia Pacific, most recently as vice president and general manager of software in EMEA responsible for the overall software portfolio including both DevOps and security.

"The change in the way software is developed including the dependence on open-source components and the shift to CI/CD and DevOps environments means the need for secure development solutions and practices will only grow," said Caine. "Veracode has already built a strong presence in EMEA with enterprise customers in industries like financial services, software development and manufacturing. I look forward to helping Veracode continue our growth in the region by offering solutions that bring developer, security and operations teams together to enable DevSecOps and secure the entire software lifecycle."

Bois most recently served as vice president channel sales, North America, at Kaspersky Lab where she was responsible for managing VAR, LAR, Distribution and MSP partnerships as well as the creation and execution of a comprehensive strategy to increase market share in North America. In her role, Bois will help Veracode foster a thriving partner community, enabling them to take advantage of application security experts to help design programs that fit into the realities of today's software and development-driven world.

"Veracode has already helped more than 1,500 enterprises worldwide secure the software that fuels their businesses. However, as the need for our application security solutions grows our ability to scale to meet this demand will be in part, tied to the strength of our partnerships," said Bois. "For many of our partners, application security is a green field opportunity and throughout the first half of 2017 we will be unveiling several new programs and tools that support the growth of their businesses with Veracode."

About Veracode

Veracode is a leader in securing web, mobile and third-party applications for the world's largest global enterprises. By enabling organizations to rapidly identify and remediate application-layer threats before cyberattackers can exploit them, Veracode helps enterprises speed their innovations to market -- without compromising security.

Veracode's powerful cloud-based platform, deep security expertise and systematic, policy-based approach provide enterprises with a simpler and more scalable way to reduce application-layer risk across their global software infrastructures.

Veracode serves hundreds of customers across a wide range of industries, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, three of the top four U.S. commercial banks and more than 20 of Forbes' 100 Most Valuable Brands. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

Copyright © 2006-2016 Veracode, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Press and Media Contact for Veracode:

Laura Paine

Veracode

lpaine@veracode.com

Phone: 339-674-1535



Megan Grasty

Highwire PR

veracode@highwirepr.com

Phone: 415-963-4174, x26



