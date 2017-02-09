BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- ManagedMethods, a leading provider in the cloud access security broker (CASB) space, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today expanded their partnership to provide seamless Data Loss Prevention (DLP) for users of popular cloud applications such as Google G Suite, Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, Dropbox and Box.

"We're pleased to expand our partnership with ManagedMethods to extend the reach and coverage of our DLP Software Blade," said Alon Kantor, Vice President of Business Development, Check Point Software. "The increasing adoption of cloud applications has created an urgent need to support DLP in the cloud. Integrating ManagedMethods' proven Cloud Access Monitor CASB solution with Check Point's industry-leading DLP Software Blade allows our customers to successfully bridge the cloud security gap and safeguard against unauthorized or accidental data loss."

In addition to DLP integration, ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor integrates with Check Point's SandBlast Zero-Day Protection API and Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) appliances, together providing powerful cloud security capabilities that:

Support consistent, granular DLP policies across on-premise and cloud applications, including regulatory compliance, intellectual property and acceptable use

Empower users to remediate incidents in real-time, whether on-premise or in the cloud

Extend threat protection beyond the network perimeter, leveraging cloud-native APIs for Microsoft Office 365, Google G-Suite, Dropbox, Box and more

Gain visibility into sanctioned and Shadow IT cloud application usage





"While visibility of Shadow IT activity is important for enterprises, a breach cannot occur without the loss of sensitive data," said Adrian Sanabria, Senior Security Analyst at 451 Research. "Data Loss Prevention (DLP) is then the next logical move, allowing companies to address the 'Shadow Data' challenge -- ensuring sensitive corporate data isn't intentionally or accidentally leaked. In addition, we like to see integration between security vendors. From a practical point-of-view, it is always preferable to manage one DLP product than to have to re-implement the same DLP policies across three, four or more security products, each with separate DLP engines, capabilities and management interfaces."

"ManagedMethods and Check Point have been working closely together since last year to bring our mutual customers the best of both worlds: access to the industry's most popular cloud applications, in a secure and protected environment," said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods. "We're pleased to expand our relationship with Check Point and extend the industry's leading DLP solution to the cloud."

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared in cloud applications such as Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, Google G Suite, Dropbox and Box, as well as to control unsanctioned Shadow IT applications. ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor is the only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in 30 minutes, with no special training, and with no impact on users or networks.

