SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- DroneDeploy, the leading cloud-based drone software platform, announced today the addition of two new senior executives to further guide the enterprise adoption and scalability of its drone data platform. Scott Lumish, who previously held business development and OEM sales responsibilities at Intacct, NetSuite and Cobalt Networks, will help navigate DroneDeploy's booming business growth as Vice President of Business Development. Eric Hauser, former VP of Engineering for Salesforce.com's IoT Cloud, brings 10 years of engineering leadership as DroneDeploy's new Vice President of Engineering.

According to PwC, the emerging global market for commercial drones is expected to top $127 billion by 2020. DroneDeploy is leading the charge with the world's largest dataset of drone imagery, maps and 3D models from its 10,000+ users across 135 countries. These users have mapped more than 8 million acres, larger than the country of Belgium. The strategic new hires will help accelerate DroneDeploy's momentum by opening up new R&D and partnership channels, and continue its mission of bringing a drone to every job site.

"We're humbled to welcome the extensive expertise both Scott and Eric bring to our growing team," Mike Winn, CEO and co-founder of DroneDeploy said. "To attract this level of talent is truly a testament to the success of the DroneDeploy team, a confirmation of the growth of our company, and a recognition of our leadership in the commercial drone software industry."

Lumish brings with him 30 years of business development experience to DroneDeploy. He was previously Vice President of Worldwide Business Development for the ERP software giant, NetSuite, working through its IPO in 2007.

"I did a great deal of diligence researching the drone market after DroneDeploy offered me this opportunity," Lumish said of his decision process to join the company. "After speaking with VCs and firms such as Accenture, Deloitte and Capgemini, I concluded the value provided by aerial data is the driver that will make this market boom real. DroneDeploy is paving the way, turning drone data into actionable insights. That's why this company resonated so much with me -- I was able to clearly connect my past experiences leading data-oriented organizations in core systems of record, to DroneDeploy, which handles real-time, on-site aerial data."

Hauser, who previously played a part in ExactTarget's IPO and acquisition by Salesforce.com, was most recently a VP of Engineering at Salesforce.com responsible for building its IoT Cloud. Hauser will be responsible for focusing the fast-growing startup's engineering team to address the specific needs of enterprise customers.

"As I learned more about the commercial drone industry, the company, and the people behind it, it didn't take much to see the amazing potential," Hauser said. "The team here is phenomenal and they are incredibly passionate about what they do. The engineering team comes from a diverse set of backgrounds, including some former NASA engineers and computer vision PhDs, and they all care immensely about drones and drone technology. I'm very excited to be leading them and helping to grow the company."

DroneDeploy technology enables businesses of any size to easily capture aerial data and generate interactive maps and 3D models on a cloud-based software platform. The DroneDeploy App Market connects users with third-party apps, available directly within the DroneDeploy interface to address the growing variety of aerial data analysis needs across different industries.

