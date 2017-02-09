SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article covering Medical Marijuana Inc.'s (OTC PINK: MJNA) Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO). The cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil was recently allowed in Brazil for the treatment of a patient suffering from Alzheimer's disease, further expanding the medical conditions for which Brazil allows the oil to be used.

RSHO is a full-spectrum CBD oil extracted from hemp plants grown in Northern Europe without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers, and the final product is triple lab tested at ISO/IEC 1725:2005 accredited food safety labs. Strict EU regulations ensure that the hemp oil is extremely pure prior to export, while the products pass all federal requirements for importation into the U.S. and are available in over 40 countries around the world.

In Latin America, RSHO became the first approved medical cannabis product in Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay, along with the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. The company has moved both vertically into new countries and horizontally into new medical conditions. Brazil's decision to permit the import of RSHO for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease is just the latest move in a broad expansion of addressable indications across its Latin American end markets.

Cannabidiol has shown promise in treating Alzheimer's disease in a growing number of early-stage studies, according to ProjectCBD. For example, researchers in 2007 inoculated mice with human beta-amyloid peptides -- a hallmark of AD -- and treated them with daily CBDs. The study found that the CBD significantly inhibited the expression of beta-amyloids in a dose-dependent manner and reduced overall neuroinflammation.

The Brazilian government's decision to authorize a doctor's prescription for hemp-based CBD oil for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease acknowledges its potential as a treatment. While more research is needed, the non-toxic nature of hemp-based CBD oil means that patients may be able to realize some benefit before pharmaceutical-grade options are developed and approved, which could prove to be a life-saving decision in some cases.

