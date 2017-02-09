ACAMPO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Inert Gas Injection, LLC (IGI, LLC) has just been informed their EPA approved IGI CO
"This is a revolutionary breakthrough in the field of pest control," said Mr. Al Dentone, President of IGI, LLC, "and will make great strides in the removal of caustic and poison chemicals, which are being used for fumigation of various pests, from the market. Our proprietary CO
IGI CO
Mr. Dentone further stated that the time has come for a company to have an innovative approach in the Pest Control Industry. "We have been delivering toxic and poison chemicals to control pests for far too long. The time has come to look for safe alternatives so some of these harmful products can be removed from the market. This type of effective, environmentally safe and cost competitive pest control utilizing IGI CO
The California DPR citing is dated Feb. 2, 2017, as Notice of Proposed and Final Decision and Public Reports, Volume 2017-5, February 3, 2017. The approved EPA label can be found at www.eliminatorbyigi.com, which also list all pests currently approved for control. IGI has made submission to EPA and DPR for additions to the list to include burrowing rodents. A submission for EPA approval for the use of IGI CO
IGI, LLC will be attending World Ag Expo in Tulare, CA February 14-16, 2017, in Pavilion A, booth 1504 and 1505. Should you want to discuss the use of Carbon Dioxide for your pest control needs, there will be industry experts in the booth available to answer your questions. Company representatives can also be reached by telephone at the number listed below or by email.
About Inert Gas Injection, LLC. IGI, LLC, founded in 2013, is the world's only provider of EPA CO
Contact:
Mr. Al Dentone
President
209 366-1859
corp@eliminatorbyigi.com