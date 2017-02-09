SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Intrinsic ID, a leading provider of authentication technology, announced today the availability of BROADKEY, key management software powered by its award-winning SRAM Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology. BROADKEY allows device manufacturers and OEMS to secure their products with a unique secret key and/or identity without having to add security-dedicated silicon. BROADKEY does not have to be loaded at silicon production but can be installed later in the supply chain or even retrofitted on deployed devices.

Additionally, BROADKEY can wrap and manage other system keys that form the basis of security solutions ranging from simple to sophisticated.

"BROADKEY represents a revolution in key creation, wrapping and management," said Pim Tuyls, chief executive officer of Intrinsic ID. "We are accelerating the ubiquitous adoption of security on every IoT device. With BROADKEY it is even possible to deliver authentication and encryption solutions to devices in the field through firmware updates."

BROADKEY enables OEMs for the first time to select the best chips for their products with the confidence they can incorporate a consistent and cost-effective security model across their entire portfolio.

The BROADKEY family offers three options:

BROADKEY Light, for the most constrained environments

BROADKEY Flex, for those needing to wrap and manage keys

BROADKEY Flex-E, for those needing additionally asymmetric encryption technology

"The introduction of BROADKEY provides an alternative to creating an SoC (System on a Chip) identity post manufacturing, including during PCB assembly," said Tom Katsioulas, director of Secure SoC Ecosystem Development at Mentor Graphics. "This has the potential to reduce hardware feature provisioning costs, while enabling SoCs to be authenticated at any point in the supply chain and the field."

The Intrinsic ID SRAM PUF technology used in BROADKEY has been proven over years of production across millions of customer shipments. It is part of products that have passed certification by EMVCo, Visa, Common Criteria (EAL6+) and various governments.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading digital authentication company and the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function, or SRAM PUF. Intrinsic ID's SRAM PUF leverages inherent manufacturing variations in chips to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Since a unique ID can be extracted easily from SRAM with Intrinsic ID's technology, adding authentication and key provisioning is much less expensive than with current methods; no additional hardware is needed. Due to the low cost of implementing SRAM PUF and the critical need for security, Intrinsic ID's authentication technology is ideally positioned to address the needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Intrinsic ID's solutions are used worldwide to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID was awarded the EU 2016 Innovation Radar Prize, which recognizes high-potential innovations and innovators in EU-funded research and innovation ICT projects.

About Mentor Graphics

Mentor Graphics Corporation is a world leader in electronic hardware and software design and manufacturing solutions, providing products, consulting services and award-winning support for the world's most successful electronic, semiconductor and systems companies. Established in 1981, the company reported revenues in the last fiscal year of approximately $1.18 billion. Corporate headquarters are located at 8005 S.W. Boeckman Road, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070-7777. World Wide Web site: http://www.mentor.com/.

