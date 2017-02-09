Parallel Wireless Expands Indoor vRAN Solution Ecosystem

Collaboration with Node-H and Arcadyan Technology Corporation Cost-effectively Addresses Indoor Cellular Deployment Challenges

NASHUA, New Hampshire, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Parallel Wireless, Inc., the pioneer in making cellular network deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi today, announced a strategic expansion of their indoor cellular ecosystem. The joint virtualized (vRAN) 3GPP-standards compliant solution combines Parallel Wireless HetNet Gateway (HNG) real-time orchestration with low-cost, dual-mode (UMTS & LTE) enterprise cells from Arcadyan Technology Corporation (TPE:3596) and Node-H's leading small-cell software. This collaboration delivers a self-configuring and self-optimizing indoor multi-technology cellular solution that is highly cost-effective with easy deployment for enterprises of any size, private or public.

The Small Cell Forum reports that between 39% and 61% of enterprises encounter poor indoor coverage. Addressing that need, the new collaboration with Arcadyan and Node-H will offer customers the best of the overall indoor ecosystem: 3G/4G/Wi-Fi, neutral hosting, private LTE, QoS for voice and data, flexibility to change operational bands, cloud, seamless mobility, management and control - all at the lowest cost to deploy, maintain, and expand.

Highlights:

Fast, Cost-effective Plug-n-play Installation to Fit Enterprise of ANY size:

With the Parallel Wireless HetNet Gateway, the deployment is reduced from days to just a few hours, while eliminating the need for RF planning and extensive system integration. The HNG makes enterprise vRAN of any size self-configuring bringing the deployment cost to pennies per square foot.

Multi-technology, multi-carrier (3G/4G) + Wi-Fi :

The vRAN solution uses Parallel Wireless' HNG to deliver all needed 3G and 4G gateway functionality combined with real-time SON on a single COTS platform to reduce the initial deployment CAPEX and ongoing OPEX while delivering multi-technology services.

Seamless and secure end-user experience for 3G/4G/Wi-Fi voice, emergency services and data

HNG enables multiple voice services including VoLTE, 3G voice, VoWiFi, PTT to give enterprise the flexibility of what voice services to use today and in the future. HNG enables real-time interference mitigation to improve QoS and delivers seamless handoffs inside and outside.

Hands-free low-cost maintenance or network expansion

Real-time multi-technology SON on HNG delivers network automation and programmability while enabling hands-free on-going maintenance that reduces OPEX costs while improving network performance.

New services (private LTE, IoT, smart building) creation and 5G ready

This reimagined enterprise solution not only improves indoor coverage at a significantly reduced cost, but also enables new service offerings for both operators and business owners like Smart Buildings and IoT. With MOCN capability on HNG, operators can offer Private LTE capability with secure routing of the traffic according to network performance or user profile. It also provides a platform for analytics to deliver operational insights or to monetize customer experiences.

Today's announcement is supported by multiple customer trials in EMEA and APAC regions.

Supporting quotes

Arcadyan, CTO, Janet Chen said,"Arcadyan develops products with the end-user in mind. We are dedicated to pursuing high quality technology. Our decision to partner with Parallel Wireless was driven by our confidence in the company's innovation and the team's level of commitment to the success of their customers. This partnership strengthens our leadership in the cellular market and opens up additional global opportunities for multi-technology indoor cellular solutions."

Node-H, CEO, Mike Cronin said, "The business world is increasingly dependent on ubiquitous, seamless, high throughput, secure mobility. Superior quality mobile service in the office is now essential with indoor networks requiring multiple technologies, plug-n-play installation, configuration flexibility and future proofing for 5G. By expanding its portfolio, Parallel Wireless is addressing the enterprise segment with a scalable, open, and flexible virtualized architecture that serves the enterprise across heterogeneous network technologies, from Wi-Fi to 3G and 4G cellular."

Rajesh Mishra, founder and CTO, Parallel Wireless, said, "This strategic collaboration with Node-H and Arcadyan offers end-to-end innovation across indoor network architectures including enterprise, IoT, and 5G with smaller, most compact, efficient software-defined fully orchestrated multi-technology small cells to deliver QoS coverage and capacity at a fraction of the cost."

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is reimagining the wireless infrastructure market, enabling carriers to deploy any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. Currently, the company in production deployment or in trials with major leading operators on six continents. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence in multi-technology virtualized RAN (vRAN) has been recognized with 27 industry awards. For more information, please visit www.parallelwireless.com