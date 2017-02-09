WhiteHat Security Wins 'Best Application Security' Product In 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

WhiteHat Sentinel Recognized by Information Security Community for DevSecOps Capabilities and Unique Combination of Advanced Technology and Human Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --WhiteHat Security, the only application security provider that combines the best of technology and human intelligence, today announced that its SaaS platform, Whitehat Sentinel, won 'Best Application Security' product in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. WhiteHat Security was also a finalist for 'Best Cybersecurity Company' with 100-500 employees.

"Congratulations to WhiteHat Security for winning the Application Security category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. "With over 450 entries, the 2017 awards are highly competitive, and all winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today's cybersecurity industry."

WhiteHat Sentinel is a SaaS application security platform that provides customers with intelligence about their application infrastructure, helps them evaluate risk, and protects them from security breaches. The solution is a unique combination of advanced technology and human intelligence, provided by top security researchers in the Threat Research Center (TRC), who test every finding to ensure near-zero false positive and false negative rates. Sentinel's platform is made up of Dynamic Application Security Testing, Static Application Security Testing, and Mobile Application SecurityTesting.

"Applications are the way most businesses interact with the world in this age of digital transformation, but they represent the greatest area of vulnerability to cyber threats," said Craig Hinkley, CEO of WhiteHat Security. "Because WhiteHat Sentinel provides security across the whole software development lifecycle, it is the best solution in the marketplace for securing digital business. This latest accolade from security industry practitioners is a testament that our approach is in alignment with what they need as a part of their overall security arsenal."

The new security ecosystem requires that DevOps participate along with IT Security and Risk Management. WhiteHat Sentinel helps this alignment by providing executive vulnerability management reports, and then development-level patching reports to the code line level along with definitions, examples, remediation advice, and the ability to ask unlimited questions of the WhiteHat TRC security experts. From development teams to executives, Sentinel provides the much-needed AppSec vulnerability management piece of the whole-ecosystem puzzle.

WhiteHat Sentinel is fully integrated into the software development lifecycle process, protecting customers' entire applications infrastructure from inception to production. WhiteHat Sentinel protects tens of thousands of applications for over 800 customers.

