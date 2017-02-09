Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Size, Segmentation, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2025

PUNE, India, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market -Market Size, Segmentation, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2025" to its store stating states that the increasing global demand for electrical power and the simultaneous rise in environmental concerns and legislation are major drivers of the CHP market, along with increasing government incentives and policies to promote it.

This research provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global CHP market. It provides data covering historic and forecast market size, market segmentation and installed capacity globally, and in eleven key CHP markets - US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK, China, India, and Japan. The report analyzes key market aspects which determine CHP sector and provides information on installed capacity share by fuel, end-user, capacity range & prime mover and key regulations.

The market for combined heat and power (CHP), which produces electricity and usable heat in a single, highly-efficient process, is set to increase its installed capacity from 755.2 Gigawatts (GW) in 2016 to 971.9 GW by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 2.8%

CHP market study at global level and at key country level, covering countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK, China, India, and Japan. Historic and forecast data for cumulative and annual installed power capacity for CHP. Information on installed capacity share by fuel, prime mover, end-user and capacity range. Analysis on major market forces driving or restraining the growth of CHP market at global and regional level. Market size data at country and global level. Key policies and regulations supporting the development of CHP market at country level.

The report will allow you to Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in CHP sector. Develop strategies based on developments in the CHP market. Maximize potential in the growth of the CHP market. Identify key partners and business-development avenues. Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.

