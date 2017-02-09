Toronto's OCAD University Goes Global

TORONTO, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

OCAD U's new international art residency program puts Canada's young contemporary artists and Toronto's art scene on the world stage

OCAD University (OCAD U) is launching a trailblazing international initiative, bent on elevating Canada's prominence in the global communities of art and culture. The Jack Weinbaum Family Foundation Global Experience Project (GEP) will bring four leading international artists to Toronto for a significant residency at OCAD U over the next five years. The GEP will connect selected students with the visiting artists and notable scholars, on campus and abroad.

"We are thrilled beyond words to realize the launch of the Jack Weinbaum Family Foundation Global Experience Project," said Dr. Sara Diamond, President and Vice-Chancellor, OCAD University. "The opportunity to interact closely with ground-breaking international artists will shape the learning experience for OCAD U students in a way that no classroom ever could, and heighten international awareness of Toronto as a vibrant contemporary art community."

For GEP's inaugural year, OCAD U is hosting the renowned Isaac Julien as its artist-in-residence. A London-based filmmaker and video installation artist, Julien is working with five students who have access to the behind-the-scenes installation of his current show at the Royal Ontario Museum (Isaac Julien:Other Destinies,now on until April 23, 2017) and will participate in events involving the artist and his work, including the upcoming Images Festival, which will screenWho Killed Colin Roach?andTerritories.

As part of his residency, which extends until the end of March, Julien will engage with students and the arts community through lectures, screenings and discussions. In May, GEP students will travel to London, England to spend time with Julien in his studio and learn about his process. The students will continue to develop their own projects with Julien's feedback and critical perspective on their work, while immersed in London's arts community.

About The Jack Weinbaum Family Foundation Global Experience Project

In residence at OCAD University for a period of five to six weeks, each year's visiting artist will commit to open studio hours where students can engage informally with the resident. The artist will collaborate in faculty-led classes, conduct public presentations, create art and engage with the broader community through exhibition and/or artistic research.

While visiting the resident artist's home community abroad, students and faculty will have the opportunity to engage with the local art community and gain exposure to a broader, international artistic network. Depending upon the resident artist's medium of choice, the students' work abroad could take various forms: as in-situ art projects, gallery and studio assistance, entrepreneurial activity, research projects, community projects, artist visits and more.

Global Experience Project students will be selected through a rigorous process of faculty review based upon portfolio, grades and a formal proposal.

Introducing this year's GEP students: Yuling Chen,Aylan Couchie,leaf jerlefia,Aaron Moore,Justyna Werbel.

"These young artists are being given a chance to build a diverse international network that will continue to influence their development long after they leave OCAD University," said Carol Weinbaum of the Jack Weinbaum Family Foundation. "We are very honoured to play a part in the development of Canada's next generation of emerging artists."

"The Jack Weinbaum Family Foundation has been a supporter of OCAD University for nearly 15 years," said Diamond. "We are extremely grateful for its longstanding commitment to OCAD U and continued investment in the Canadian art landscape."

About OCAD University

OCAD University is Canada's university of the imagination. Founded in 1876, the university is dedicated to art, design and digital media education, practice and research and to knowledge and invention across a wide range of disciplines.

