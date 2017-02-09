Power Bank Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Power Rating (Below 3,500 mAh, 3,501 - 20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh) by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po)) by Type (Portable, Battery Case, Solar(PV)), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Technologies for Laptops, Tablets, Smartphones & Other Mobile Devices

Visiongain's comprehensive new 138 page report reveals that power bank technologies will achieve revenues of $15.1bn in 2017.

Market scope:The quick discharge rate of batteries in smartphones, tablets, MP3 players, and laptops due to the increased power and usage of such devices has stimulated the demand for portable battery sources. Power banks or external batteries are increasingly being adopted as a mobile source of battery power for devices with USB capability. These are primarily based on either lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries with power ratings that range below 3,500 mAh to above 20,000 mAh. Visiongain assesses how these power rating categories and other segments plus the 11 largest national markets will evolve over the forecast period The competitive landscape is further illustrated with examination of the 10 market leading power bank manufacturers.

ThePower Bank Market Report 2017-2027responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Who are the leading 10 power bank companies?

- Examine competitive positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

- Anker Technology Co. Limited

- Apacer Technology Inc.

- GP Batteries International Ltd

- Hitachi Maxwell Ltd.

- Microsoft Corporation

- OnePlus

- Panasonic Corporation

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Sony Corporation

- Xiaomi Inc.

• Where are the power bank market opportunities?

- 138 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the power bank market grow?

- Global, regional and power bank submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

• Which power bank power rating submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?

- Individual forecasts and analysis demonstrate the prospects

- Below 3,500 mAh,

- 3,501 - 20,000 mAh

- Above 20,000 mAh

• Which power bank battery type will thrive from 2017-2027?

- Separate technology projections and analysis explore the potential

- Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

- Lithium-Polymer (Li-Po)

• Which power bank type will develop from 2017-2027?

- Portable

- Battery Case

- Solar(PV)

• Where are the regional power bank market opportunities from 2017-2027?

- Focused regional and national forecasts and analysis explore the future business opportunities

North America Power Bank forecast 2017-2027

- U.S. Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Canada Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Mexico Power Bank Market 2017-2027

Europe Power Bank forecast 2017-2027

- United Kingdom Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Germany Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- France Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Russia Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Rest of Europe Power Bank Market 2017-2027

Asia Pacific Power Bank forecast 2017-2027

- China Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Japan Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- India Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Australia Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market 2017-2027

Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) Power Bank forecast 2017-2027

- Latin America Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Middle East Power Bank Market 2017-2027

- Africa Power Bank Market 2017-2027

• What are the factors influencing power bank market dynamics?

- Porter's Five Force analysis explores the factors.

- Research and development (R&D) strategy

- Technological issues and constraints.

- Supply and demand dynamics

- Competition from new product types

- Increasing specialisation by leading players

- Advances in product quality

