PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2017-02-09 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of technology solutions to help businesses pay and get paid, today announced that it has awarded Greystone Healthcare Management the 2016 Think Green award, which recognizes organizations that use technology to drive environmentally-friendly and sustainable business practices.



In addition to Greystone's initiative to convert their medical record system from paper to electronic, the organization also uses Bottomline's Paymode-X payment network to electronically pay vendors, impacting more than 30,000 transactions and saving the organization significantly. The use of paper checks can be costly, labor intensive and prone to fraud. In contrast, electronic payments are efficient, secure and reduce environmental impact.



Paymode-X is a secure, cloud-based payment network that is increasingly the way businesses pay and get paid, with more than 330,000+ members transacting electronically and $182B processed in 2015.



"Paymode-X has had a tremendous impact on our organization," said Connie Bessler, CEO of Greystone. "It has enabled us to migrate 40% of our vendors from paper checks to electronic payments. That's had a huge impact on our sustainability initiatives. We're proud to receive this award from Bottomline and we look forward to continuing to work with them to achieve our business goals."



"We're always pleased to help organizations like Greystone Healthcare Management make their business payments simple, secure and seamless," said Rob Eberle, CEO of Bottomline. "Helping them advance their sustainability goals makes our engagement even more rewarding. We're proud to be associated with Greystone, and we look forward to working with them in the future."



About Greystone Healthcare Management Corporation Greystone Healthcare Management Corp., headquartered in Tampa, FL, manages skilled nursing and assisted living communities, outpatient rehabilitation and home health services, private duty services and hospice care. The Greystone Health Network encompasses more than 45 locations throughout Florida and Ohio. Greystone provides quality health care when and where their patients need it. www.greystonehealth.com



About Bottomline Technologies Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. Businesses and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, effective cash management tools, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance. More than 10,000 corporations, financial institutions, and banks benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our customers through offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.



