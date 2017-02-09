Expands Partnership to Include Critical Security Support for Worldwide Client Base



BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), a provider of managed security and IT technology security services and packet capture solutions today announced that its German subsidiary, CSPi GmbH, secured a three-year service contract worth $6 million to provide managed security services to an international IT service provider. This contract expands on CSPi's existing business relationship to include security services for its worldwide client base.



CSPi's team of security experts will provide a comprehensive suite of managed security services:



-- Onsite 24x7 support -- Helpdesk and online customer support -- Escalation processes -- Software Application maintenance -- Onsite hardware maintenance replacement -- System recovery



"We are pleased to not only have been selected, but also trusted to fulfill our clients' critical security needs. Over the years we have partnered with our customers to develop a deep understanding of their security requirements and are confident that our team of security experts will make our clients successful," stated Frank Puetz, CSPi GmbH Managing Director. "Throughout our customer base we have received requests for more assistance in cyber threat mitigation efforts. CSPi works for well-known large companies and SME clients as a full-service security service provider. Our services cover all security issues holistically, from analysis, auditing, design, appointment of a data protection officer through to management of an SOC (Security Operation Center)."



As part of this managed service agreement, CSPi will manage technologies from best-of-breed providers such as Checkpoint, Citrix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper, McAfee, Pulse Secure, Radware, Tufin and VMware to proactively secure high safety standards for users- regardless of the device or network connection.



About CSPi CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct divisions: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. CSPi's GmbH Technology Solutions subsidiary has been active in the German market for over 40 years, formally conducting business as Modcomp. The Technology Solutions division provides innovative technology solutions for network solutions, wireless and mobility, unified communications and collaboration, data center solutions, and advanced security, as well as the Vital™ Managed IT Services offering across those technology focus areas. CSPi's High Performance Products division offers extreme network performance with the Myricom(R) ARC Series of network adapters, which are purpose built for diverse applications, including cybersecurity, financial trading, content creation/distribution, storage networking applications as well as computer signal processing systems. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.



