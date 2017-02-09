MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- B2X, the leading global provider of end-to-end customer care service for mobile devices, today announced that it will expand its range of customer care solutions to the Internet of Things (loT) market. B2X SMARTCARE Solutions are already in use by eight of the world's top ten smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Lenovo to ensure that customers have a delightful service experience.

According to a recent Ericsson Mobility Report, 6.1 billion smartphones will be in use worldwide by 2020. In addition, Gartner expects nearly 21 billion connected loT devices within the same time period. IDC estimates that global IoT spending will reach $1.29 trillion by 2020. B2X's comprehensive customer care offering will allow it to address a significant portion of this huge potential market.

B2X today announced a new collaboration with drone market leader ZEROTECH, one of its first customers in the IoT space. ZEROTECH has nine years' experience in the drone industry and is known for its leading drone technology like flying-control and FHD digital video transmission. The company launched the world's first pocked-sized smart drone DOBBY this year and expanded business rapidly in America. It utilizes the B2X SMARTCARE Technology platform in order to make its service processes transparent and efficient to provide end-users with a unique customer experience. ZEROTECH and B2X will begin their collaboration in the North American market, which is one of the most important growth markets for the ZEROTECH.

"DOBBY is a compact yet powerful drone that's made for everyone. We are experiencing rapid growth and the most exciting time in our company's history. The worldwide demand for drones is growing very fast and our global expansion is progressing at a very high speed. We are pleased that with B2X we have found a partner to help us exceed the high service expectations of our customers," says Yu Lin, Director of Customer Service at ZEROTECH.

The global market for the so-called Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAE) is one of the world's most dynamic growth segments of the entire technology industry. The current market volume of $13.2 billion is set to rise to $28.3 billion by 2020. ZEROTECH, with a ten-year company history, is regarded as one of the pioneers in the commercial UAE market. Meanwhile, the Chinese technology company is the world's second largest drone manufacturer and is one of the world's market leaders with its flagship product DOBBY.

On behalf of ZEROTECH, B2X will assume responsibility for service and repair, and will provide rapid assistance to customers in the case of hardware damage. Customers needing support inside or outside of their warranty can quickly and easily send their device to the B2X managed service center and receive a repaired or replacement device, all with a very short turnaround time.

The DOBBY Pocket Drone has an integrated 4K camera with a resolution of 13 megapixels. It is easily controlled by the Do.fun app and provides build-in smart functions like auto-track short videos, target following, etc. DOBBY can be used both indoors and outdoors. The current model costs around $400 at Best Buy, B&H and other channels.

"With our disruptive business model, B2X is well established in the global smartphone market as a customer care innovator. We would now like to use our expertise and solutions to further accelerate our expansion. The loT market is an extremely attractive segment for us and we have all the capabilities at our disposal to support new product segments in implementing excellent customer experience," says Rainer Koppitz, Chief Executive Officer at B2X. "We are especially proud to welcome an innovative company like ZEROTECH as one of our first loT customers at B2X."

About B2X

B2X is the leading global provider of end-to-end customer care solutions for mobile and IoT devices. Founded in 2007, B2X helps many of the world's leading mobile and consumer IoT companies deliver a superior after-sales service experience. The company's unique positioning is based on its global service partner network and its SMARTCARE Technology platform that connects everything to a digitally integrated customer care ecosystem. With more than 1,000 employees and over 500 trusted partners in 140 countries worldwide, B2X is the premier after-sales service provider for manufacturers, insurance providers, carriers and retailers.

For additional information, visit www.b2x.com, B2X Twitter, B2X LinkedIn.

About ZEROTECH

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in China, ZEROTECH is a provider of smart drones and smart UAVs, with expertise in UAV technologies such as flight controller, gimbals, HD video transmission, CV, binocular, and electronic image stabilization. Committed to its guiding principle, "BE SMART BE INNOVATIVE," ZEROTECH develops cutting-edge smart drone and smart UAV technologies.

With almost a decade of experience in fixed-wing and multi-rotor smart drones and smart UAVs, ZEROTECH has a track record of developing civil use UAVs. Since the launch of its very first product, the Blue Eagle fixed wing drone, it has developed flight control systems, stabilizing gimbals and expanded into multi-rotor drones for commercial and professional use. ZEROTECH has developed technologies and supplied drones for mapping, security, filming, agriculture, inspection of power lines and scientific research. Its 'GEMINI' autopilot system is renowned internationally.

Since 2015, in addition to maintaining its commercial market leadership, ZEROTECH has deepened its efforts in developing products for the consumer market. Partnering closely with international chipmaker Qualcomm, ZEROTECH has made remarkable breakthroughs in smart drone technologies. In 2016, it launched pocket-size selfie drone DOBBY, enabling consumers to enjoy pocket-size tech that makes flying fun and easy.

For additional information, visit www.zerotech.com/en/.

