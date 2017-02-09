SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Reflektion, the leading unified engagement platform for brands worldwide, today announced the creation and launch of the Reflektion Partner Data Network. The Reflektion Partner Data Network combines the full power of Reflektion's hyper-relevant platform and insights with data from leading technology and ecommerce companies to increase engagement and maximize a brand's customer data investments. Reflektion Partner Data Network integrations will unleash a wave of new features and innovations for retailers across Web, merchandising, site search and email.

At launch, the Reflektion Partner Data Network includes integrations with Edgecase, Narvar, BlueKai, and Yottaa. By integrating data sets from these partners, joint customers can ensure they are getting the very most out of all the data they have on each shopper. The combination of Reflektion's AI and deep learning-driven solutions, onsite behavioural data and partner data network will enable retailers to engage customers in ways never before possible on any other platform.

"Put simply, better data drives better results for today's brands and better experiences for today's customers," said Kurt Heinemann, CMO, Reflektion. "By bringing together key players and innovators in the ecommerce and retail ecosystem, the Reflektion Partner Data Network expands the way brands engage with customers beyond traditional data sets or touchpoints."

The initial members of the Reflektion Partner Data Network include:

Edgecase: Edgecase provides enriched product data to improve product findability and relevancy, fueling a more inspiring shopping experience for customers.

Narvar: Narvar will provide shipment tracking data allowing retailers to extend their brand throughout the delivery lifecycle via site search and other touchpoints.

BlueKai: BlueKai runs the world's largest 3rd party data marketplace. This data will be leveraged across touchpoints to expand on Reflektion's proprietary data with actionable information on more than 700 million shopper profiles.

Yottaa: Yottaa will provide increased data optimization to joint customers. This integration will allow retailers to detect and react to device type, screen size, browser information, and browser size prior to delivering the right content to shoppers.

"One of the most common post-purchase site searches from customers is 'Where's my package?' or 'When will my package arrive?' Unfortunately, the majority of these queries produce no response or a failed search request," said Amit Sharma, CEO and Founder, Narvar. "By joining Reflektion's Partner Data Network, our joint customers will now be able to directly answer these questions for shoppers with timely, accurate shipment data across a variety of touchpoints including text search, chatbots and voice search."

"The key to driving increased customer engagement and conversions is ensuring shoppers are seeing relevant results based on the intent and preferences they express, which starts with product data," said Susanne Bowen, CEO, Edgecase. "Retailers truly understand the impact of data management and how it affects their ecommerce initiatives. With partnerships like those across Reflektion's Partner Data Network, we have the opportunity to work with other industry innovators in an effort to enhance ecommerce merchandising efforts with deeper, more nuanced product data that better aligns with how shoppers search."

