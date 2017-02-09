VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Solegear") (TSX VENTURE: SGB) announced today that it has reached a new growth milestone by receiving over $700,000 in purchase orders during the first two months of Q4. These results include revenues from the acquisition of LINDAR Corporation's ("LINDAR") bioplastic division announced on December 22, 2016, which expanded Solegear's customer base across a number of tier-one North American food producers, packaging suppliers and grocery retailers.

As part of the acquisition of LINDAR's bioplastic division, Solegear secured the rights to produce and distribute food packaging using LINDAR's custom molds, which include designs optimized for the needs of bakery, produce, deli and ready-made meal categories. Located in Minnesota, LINDAR has been producing thermoformed packaging since 1993 and is a recognized leader in packaging innovations, including proprietary single-serve and tamper evident designs.

"This acquisition has allowed us to expand our customer base while vertically integrating our food packaging supply chain all the way from bioplastic materials through to the finished package," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "Our expanded product range, matched with the combined innovation capabilities of LINDAR and Solegear, offers customers over 100 bioplastic food packaging stock items and innovative designs that meet the current needs of food retailers."

"Food security continues to be a growing concern for our customers and the marketplace," said Tom Haglin, President of LINDAR. "Building on our unique 'Simply Secure' tamper obvious designs, our new business association with Solegear means we can offer our customers the same dedication to safety and security by introducing renewable bioplastic packaging with no BPAs, phthalates or other carcinogens."

As previously announced, Solegear and LINDAR are in the process of negotiating an outsourced operating agreement (the "Outsourcing Agreement") under which LINDAR will provide certain management, operational, financing, marketing, sales, logistics, warehousing and other support services to the Company.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

For more information: www.solegear.ca.

About LINDAR Corporation

Founded in 1993 on the principles of innovation and resourcefulness, LINDAR has grown to become a leader in plastic thermoforming of food packaging, trays and industrial OEM industries. LINDAR's dedication to creating precisely designed, highly efficient thermoformed products is proven. LINDAR is AIB and ISO 9001:2008 certified, and extensive internal quality programs ensure customers will receive a quality product - every time. LINDAR is located in the scenic Brainerd Lakes Area of Minnesota and serves customers around the world, offering a diverse range of thermoforming services designed to not only meet the needs of customers, but truly form inspiration along the way.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

