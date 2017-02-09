VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: IDM) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Duncan Middlemiss, P.Eng, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are grateful to have Mr. Middlemiss join our Board, with his extensive experience in underground gold mine development and production in Canada," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "As we advance Red Mountain through the Feasibility and Permitting process, he is the critical addition of a highly qualified mining engineer to our Board of Directors."

"As we advance Red Mountain towards the completion of a bankable feasibility study and ultimate construction decision, having the skills and experience of Duncan on our board will be a real asset," said Michael McPhie, Executive Chairman of IDM Mining. "We are very pleased to have him as part of the team and look forward to many successes in the future."

Duncan Middlemiss

Mr. Middlemiss, P.Eng, is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO). Prior to joining the Company, he was President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of St. Andrew Goldfields Ltd. ("SAS") until its acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. in January 2016. Mr. Middlemiss joined SAS in July 2008 as General Manager and Vice President Operations, later assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer. He was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. He earned a B. Sc. in mining engineering at Queen's University in 1989 and worked for Inco Limited (now Vale Canada Limited) as Mine Design Engineer until 1995. He subsequently joined Barrick Gold Inc. at the Holt-McDermott Mine, where he held the position of Chief Mine Engineer. In 2002 he joined Foxpoint Resources (now Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.) where he was instrumental in overseeing the rehabilitation, development, and commencement of production at the Macassa Mine beginning as Engineering & Production Manager, and later as Mine Manager. Mr. Middlemiss is a native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario and has extensive experience in the mining of gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

IDM also announces that 1.3 million incentive stock options have been granted to a director and advisor to the Company. The options will have a term of five years expiring on February 9th, 2022. Each option will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.17.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high-grade, underground Red Mountain Gold Project, which is advancing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment processes.

