An auction in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has today set a new record low for solar power in the country.

The Rewa ultra-mega solar park, a 750 MW joint venture between Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Ltd., has attracted bids of INR 3.59/kWh ($0.053/kWh) - the lowest ever recorded in India.

Bidding rules outlined by the developers deemed that the lowest tariff accepted would serve as a base price for the reverse auction. The developers that submitted the highest proposed tariff would be excluded from ...

