BABA Stock: The Bull Rages OnAlibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stock continues to exhibit bullish tendencies that support the notion that higher prices are a likely outcome. These bullish tendencies consist of bullish price action and indicators that are generated on the Alibaba stock chart using technical analysis.Technical analysis is a form of investment analysis that uses historical volume and price data to discern trends and forecast future prices. This method of investment analysis is the foundation of all my investment views.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...