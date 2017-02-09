PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 08-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 405.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 396.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 401.10p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---