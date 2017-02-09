FREDERICK, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- BioElectronics Corporation (OTC PINK: BIEL), the maker of advanced pain management medical devices, today announced that ActiPatch® Musculoskeletal Pain Therapy device is now available on the US Amazon.com. ActiPatch is the leading nonprescription pain therapy in the United Kingdom with over 300 reviews that rate the device 4.5 Stars out of 5 on Walgreens/Boots website http://www.boots.com/search/actipatch

ActiPatch is for the 100+ million US chronic pain sufferers. The easy to wear drug-free medical device provides 720-hours (90, 8-hour treatments) of on/off therapy for $29.95. ActiPatch provides:

Impressive Efficacy

No harmful side effects

A 50% Reduction in Medication Use, including opioids

Exceptional Consumer Acceptance

Demonstrated Marketability

Safe adjunctive or alternative therapy to pain killers, including narcotics.

The Amazon website and the Company's website www.tryActiPatch.com have available the Company's Award Winning Try & Tell 7-Day Trial Marketing product for $9.95. The 24/7 Trial Device introduces consumers to significant long-lasting pain relief that allows a full night's sleep and restoration of daily activities without any harmful side effects.

"I expect the resounding success that we've had in the United Kingdom to be mirrored in the United States," says Chris Russell, VP of Marketing at BioElectronics. "We are consistently a top selling analgesic device for retailers like Amazon in the UK. Now with US FDA market clearance, we anticipate similar success in the US."

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: ActiPatch® Therapy, over-the-counter treatment for back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for chronic and post-operative wound care; and Allay® Menstrual Pain Therapy. For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com.

