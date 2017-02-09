Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2017) - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSX-V: ATV) ("Alto") has completed a Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program on the GEFA claims immediately adjacent to the Pikoo diamond discovery. The program tested four high priority diamond targets identified from Alto's 2015 high resolution aeromagnetic survey that are interpreted to be consistent with kimberlite intrusions. Some of the aeromagnetic targets are up-ice from Kimberlite Indicator Mineral (KIM) dispersion trains delineated during the 2014 glacial till sampling program.

Three of the four aeromagnetic targets are related to locally increased magnetite concentrations in metasedimentary gneiss. The fourth target is related to an ultramafic intrusive body surrounded by quartz-feldspar-biotite gneiss. The program did not locate any kimberlites and the source rocks to the KIM dispersion train remain unknown. There are numerous other high priority aeromagnetic targets on the GEFA property that are worthy of follow-up. Further work will require detailed glacial till sampling for KIMs to prioritize the aeromagnetic targets prior to drilling.

Alto is working to earn a 60% interest in the 13,150 ha property by completing an aggregate $750,000 in exploration work and making cash payments totaling $60,000 before July 20, 2017.

Alto's President, Mike Koziol, P. Geo. is a qualified person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and approves the technical data and conclusions in this news release.

About Alto Ventures Ltd

Alto Ventures Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of highly prospective Canadian gold and diamond properties. The Company is active in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Company is focused on the gold and base metals potential of the highly prospective but relatively under-explored Oxford Lake property. The Company's diamond properties are located in northern Saskatchewan near the recent discovery of diamonds on the Pikoo Project. For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.altoventures.com.

